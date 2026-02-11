Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.49 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,575,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 866,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after buying an additional 803,854 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,991,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 712,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 648,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

