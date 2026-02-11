Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $501.48 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $527.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

