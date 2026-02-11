Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,955,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 592,748 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19,387.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,442,000 after buying an additional 558,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,610,000 after buying an additional 532,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 480,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $229.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.