Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

