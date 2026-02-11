JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Cut by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $370,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

Baird moved JPMorgan to Neutral after the strong Q4 results, highlighting the firm's beat on revenue and EPS that supports near?term earnings momentum.

HSBC upgraded JPM to Hold and set a $319 price target, signaling some analyst support after recent weakness and helping limit downside.

JPMorgan says bespoke municipal?bond accounts grew to $1.3T — a positive for fee income and asset?management scale.

JPMorgan arranged financing in Databricks' $5B raise (including $2B debt led by JPM), a win for investment?banking/credit revenue.

JPMorgan Asset Management announced cash distributions for several TSX?listed JPM ETFs — routine for the asset?management business and unlikely to move the stock materially.

JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for management tone/guidance but no market?moving surprises reported.

JPMorgan research and analyst calls are influencing tech names (e.g., commentary lifting Figma/Shopify), showing the bank's research sway but only an indirect impact on JPM stock.

JPMorgan Global Research warns home prices may fall fastest in parts of the Sun Belt and West Coast — a macro call that raises concerns about regional mortgage/consumer credit exposure.

Some technical/market commentary flags a potential near?term correction after recent gains, which can amplify selling pressure in the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $318.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $866.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

