Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tobam grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $777.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $792.84.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.