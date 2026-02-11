Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,350,000 after acquiring an additional 519,285 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

BWXT opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $220.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

