Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,665.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

