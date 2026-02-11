Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited $G

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Genpact by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 104.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on Genpact in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

