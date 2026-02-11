Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,585,000 after buying an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,279,000 after purchasing an additional 121,777 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the third quarter worth $77,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Campbell’s in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

