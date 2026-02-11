Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,748 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 886,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in Trimble by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,029.36. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $1.00 vs. ~$0.96 consensus and revenue $969.8M vs. ~$950M, driven by margin strength.

Record margins and annualized recurring revenue (ARR): management highlighted record Q4 and full?year gross and operating margins and record ARR, which improved profitability and helped the beat.

Raised/above?consensus guidance — Trimble gave FY?2026 EPS of $3.42–$3.62 (vs. ~3.00 consensus) and revenue $3.8–$3.9B, and Q1 EPS $0.69–$0.74 (above consensus). That forward outlook is the primary catalyst for the stock move.

Software demand cited as the growth driver — management pointed to stronger software and subscription traction underpinning margins and recurring revenue growth.

Analyst/earnings call takeaways available — conference call and slide deck released; analysts are parsing product mix and margin sustainability.

Metric review underway — detailed metric comparisons to estimates and year?ago figures (bookings, service revenue mix) will influence whether investors treat the beat as durable.

Top?line pressure persists in the quarter — revenue was down ~1.4% year?over?year despite the beat, highlighting some demand softness in parts of the business.

Valuation and technicals may limit upside — the stock trades below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and carries a relatively high trailing P/E, which could make investors cautious absent sustained revenue growth.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

