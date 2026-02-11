Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,406,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,448,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

