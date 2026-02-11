Head to Head Analysis: Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 569.29%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -94.22% -50.56% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.69 million 1.27 -$63.12 million ($22.38) -0.23 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

