BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 362,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 249,269 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKSY opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.43. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

