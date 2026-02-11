Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $364.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.