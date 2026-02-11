Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: January revenue jumped ~37% Y/Y to NT$401.26B, the highest monthly sales on record — clear evidence AI demand is accelerating and supports upside for near-term earnings and pricing power. TSMC Stock Hits Record High as Demand for AI Chips Drives Growth
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s board backed large 2026 capex plans plus increased dividend/bonus distributions after strong 2025 results — supports investor confidence and indicates management expects sustained demand. TSMC Board Backs Massive 2026 Capex, Dividend and Bonus Payouts After Strong 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Wholly owned subsidiary TSMC Global cleared steps to raise up to US$30B in capital — strengthens funding flexibility for fabs and capex without diluting the parent. TSMC Subsidiary TSMC Global Clears Path for Capital Increase of Up to US$30 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. officials are reportedly considering carve-outs from upcoming chip tariffs tied to firms’ U.S. investment commitments — a potential tailwind if TSMC’s U.S. expansion receives preferential treatment. US plans Big Tech carve-out from next wave of chip tariffs
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is expanding fabs overseas (e.g., Arizona) but Taiwan policymakers are setting limits on how much capacity moves — this reduces geopolitical risk for customers but may complicate global capacity planning. TSMC (TSM) Expands in Arizona, but Taiwan Draws Limits on U.S. Chip Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after the rally — momentum is strong but the stock now trades at premium multiples, so upside depends on execution and margin preservation. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Gains
- Negative Sentiment: Industry leaders warn TSMC may need to roughly double capacity to meet AI demand — implies years of heavy capex, execution risk and potential supply bottlenecks that could pressure margins or delay deliveries. TSMC Must Double Its Capacity to Meet Massive AI Demand, According to Jensen Huang
- Negative Sentiment: Taiwan’s pushback on a large-scale U.S. shift of chipmaking could keep advanced fabs concentrated in Taiwan — a geopolitical concentration risk investors must price in. ‘Impossible!’: Taiwan slams the brakes on US demands for 40% chip shift
Analyst Ratings Changes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $364.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
