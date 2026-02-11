One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Critical Analysis

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for One Stop Systems and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Garmin 1 2 2 1 2.50

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $244.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than One Stop Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

One Stop Systems has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -11.47% -26.14% -17.67% Garmin 22.63% 19.42% 15.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Stop Systems and Garmin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $54.69 million 4.27 -$13.63 million ($0.32) -29.75 Garmin $6.30 billion 6.37 $1.41 billion $8.12 25.67

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garmin beats One Stop Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

