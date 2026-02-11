Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $2.63

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $63,129.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,203 shares in the company, valued at $309,117.51. The trade was a 16.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,073 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,047,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307,857 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,925,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 332,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow and free cash flow improved (net cash from ops $37M; free cash flow ~$30M), which gives the company some near?term liquidity runway. Read More.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow improved (net cash from ops $37M; free cash flow ~$30M), which gives the company some near?term liquidity runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management completed the planned divestiture of its North American snacks business (improves cash flow and margin profile in management’s view), a strategic move to strengthen the balance sheet. Read More.

Management completed the planned divestiture of its North American snacks business (improves cash flow and margin profile in management’s view), a strategic move to strengthen the balance sheet. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~16% in January (to ~6.73M shares, ~7.6% of float), suggesting some short covering that can reduce near?term downward pressure. (No link provided)

Short interest fell ~16% in January (to ~6.73M shares, ~7.6% of float), suggesting some short covering that can reduce near?term downward pressure. (No link provided) Positive Sentiment: Recent insider purchases were reported, signaling some internal confidence at very low prices. Read More.

Recent insider purchases were reported, signaling some internal confidence at very low prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line roughly in line with expectations (Q2 revenue $384.1M vs. ~$383.2M est.) and adjusted EPS met consensus (-$0.03), but the underlying trends were weak. Read More.

Top-line roughly in line with expectations (Q2 revenue $384.1M vs. ~$383.2M est.) and adjusted EPS met consensus (-$0.03), but the underlying trends were weak. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large GAAP net loss ($116M) driven by $132M pre?tax goodwill/intangible impairments — these headline charges weigh heavily on reported results and investor sentiment. Read More.

Large GAAP net loss ($116M) driven by $132M pre?tax goodwill/intangible impairments — these headline charges weigh heavily on reported results and investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Organic net sales declined ~7% (volume/mix down ~9 points) with notable weakness in Snacks and Baby & Kids; gross profit margin fell ~330 bps and adjusted EBITDA dropped ~36% year?over?year. Those operating trends are the core reason for the market selloff. Read More.

Organic net sales declined ~7% (volume/mix down ~9 points) with notable weakness in Snacks and Baby & Kids; gross profit margin fell ~330 bps and adjusted EBITDA dropped ~36% year?over?year. Those operating trends are the core reason for the market selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains high (net debt ~ $637M; net secured leverage ~4.9x), keeping refinancing and covenant risk top of mind for investors despite modest improvement in cash generation. Read More.

Leverage remains high (net debt ~ $637M; net secured leverage ~4.9x), keeping refinancing and covenant risk top of mind for investors despite modest improvement in cash generation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentary emphasize a “debt overhang” and ongoing margin/volume challenges, contributing to negative analyst notes and the stock decline. Read More.

Some analysts and commentary emphasize a “debt overhang” and ongoing margin/volume challenges, contributing to negative analyst notes and the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted a sharp intraday drop after earnings, reflecting investor disappointment with the outlook and execution risks. Read More.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

