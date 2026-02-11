Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.30. Approximately 605,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,702,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.

