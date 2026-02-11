GK Wealth Management LLC Buys 997 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 278.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $636.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

