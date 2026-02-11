Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

