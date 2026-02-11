NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99,509 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 418,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $78,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% during the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 94,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.