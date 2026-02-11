NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99,509 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 418,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $78,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% during the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 94,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%
NVIDIA stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterates confidence in NVDA with a high $275 target, reinforcing buy-side support and helping underpin the stock’s valuation. Bank of America stands by Nvidia (NVDA) with $275 target as AI leadership holds
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed optimism about OpenAI’s finances is lifting stocks tied to the AI ecosystem, which benefits NVDA via stronger expected hyperscaler capex for GPUs. AI Giant OpenAI Is Getting a Lift Lately. So Are Stocks Linked to It.
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) and multiple Wall Street price targets continue to highlight NVDA’s long-term AI leadership and hyperscaler demand, supporting investor conviction despite short-term volatility. Jim Cramer Says “You Better Believe NVIDIA (NVDA)’s Getting a Big Cut” of the AI CapEx By Mega-Cap Tech
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders are holding back ahead of NVDA’s Q4 results (Feb. 25); several notes highlight that guidance will drive near-term moves, so the stock often trades range-bound until the print. Nvidia Pauses Amid Taiwan Semiconductor, ChatGPT News; Is Nvidia A Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. officials say they will not block American firms’ access to NVIDIA chips, which limits one potential downside scenario for cloud/data-center customers. That helps constrain downside but doesn’t remove export licensing complexity. U.S. won’t impede American companies’ access to Nvidia chips, Lutnick says
- Negative Sentiment: Commerce officials signaled that NVIDIA must live with licensing guardrails on sales of its second-most-advanced AI chip to China — a regulatory constraint that could limit a major end market and weigh on near-term revenue visibility. This development is a likely driver of today’s weakness. Nvidia must live with guardrails around its AI chip sales to China, Lutnick says
- Negative Sentiment: Cisco launched a new AI networking chip and router targeting data-center traffic — an incremental competitive threat for parts of the AI infrastructure stack that could pressure pricing/margins over time. Cisco unveils new AI networking chip, taking on Broadcom and Nvidia
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.