ING Groep NV Has $24.25 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,053 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,320,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 958.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,339,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,132,000 after buying an additional 5,740,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microchip launched production-ready, full?stack edge AI solutions that package MCUs/MPUs, pre-trained models and development tools — a clear push into higher?value embedded AI markets that can expand TAM and support higher ASPs for its devices. Edge AI Release

Microchip launched production-ready, full?stack edge AI solutions that package MCUs/MPUs, pre-trained models and development tools — a clear push into higher?value embedded AI markets that can expand TAM and support higher ASPs for its devices. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: Argus upgraded MCHP to a “strong-buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, which can attract fresh inflows and lift sentiment. Argus Upgrade

Analyst momentum: Argus upgraded MCHP to a “strong-buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, which can attract fresh inflows and lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: Microchip will present at the Wolfe Research Auto/Auto?Tech & Semiconductor Conference (Feb 11), providing another forum for management to discuss growth drivers and the new Edge AI roadmap with investors. Wolfe Conference

Investor access: Microchip will present at the Wolfe Research Auto/Auto?Tech & Semiconductor Conference (Feb 11), providing another forum for management to discuss growth drivers and the new Edge AI roadmap with investors. Negative Sentiment: Microchip priced an upsized offering of convertible senior notes totaling $800M (after a prior $600M announcement). The deal raises near?term liquidity but increases potential debt and conversion dilution; hedging/capped?call transactions may blunt dilution, yet investor hedge activity can add share?price volatility. Convertible Notes Pricing

Microchip priced an upsized offering of convertible senior notes totaling $800M (after a prior $600M announcement). The deal raises near?term liquidity but increases potential debt and conversion dilution; hedging/capped?call transactions may blunt dilution, yet investor hedge activity can add share?price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and insider selling: some analysts and commentary flag stretched valuation after the recent run, and public filings show insider share sales in recent months — both potential headwinds for sentiment if momentum fades. Valuation Critique

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -265.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -627.59%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

