Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 407,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VEA stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

