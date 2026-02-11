ING Groep NV Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

