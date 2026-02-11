Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $679.28 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $700.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.44.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

