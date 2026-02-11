ING Groep NV Buys 71,689 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

ING Groep NV increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,689 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $199.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

