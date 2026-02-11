Caprock Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 814,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,107,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.