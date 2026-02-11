666,743 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 666,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,198,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 52,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.49%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

