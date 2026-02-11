Caprock Group LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,814 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

