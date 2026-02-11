Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 13,701 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

