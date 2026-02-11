ING Groep NV Acquires 132,234 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 419.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $124,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,051.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

