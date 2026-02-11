Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $27.23 Million Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ROIV opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 353,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $7,800,077.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,132,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,620,809.15. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $17,933,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,353,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,266,316.91. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,132,392 shares of company stock valued at $262,349,645. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Further Reading

