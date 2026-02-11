Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Todd Grabowski Sells 6,050 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Todd Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

