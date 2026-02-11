Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.