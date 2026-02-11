Piers Lewis Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of First Au (ASX:FAU) Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU – Get Free Report) insider Piers Lewis acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00.

First Au Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About First Au

First Au Limited explores for gold and base metal deposits in Western Australia and Victoria. The company holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located in the northwest of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Victorian Gold project. It also has an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Kasepaarada Lithium project consists of 6 granted prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 898 square kilometers located in the northwest of Accra, Ghana. First Au Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Balwyn, Australia.

