Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.92 and last traded at $288.7760, with a volume of 1674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

