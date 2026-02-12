Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

AFYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Afya alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Afya

Institutional Trading of Afya

Afya Stock Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Afya by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Afya by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.