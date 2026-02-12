Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.07. Vaalco Energy shares last traded at $4.9850, with a volume of 820,025 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Loop Capital set a $7.30 price objective on shares of Vaalco Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Vaalco Energy Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Research analysts expect that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaalco Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 810.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vaalco Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaalco Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

