Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.69. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 2,693 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Technologies International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Technologies International currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 142,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 28.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 274.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 164.0% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 35.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota?based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non?ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

