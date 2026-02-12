Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increases By 350.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,062 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 236 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 278.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia?chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer?centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

