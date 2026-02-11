Mplx Lp $MPLX Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258,200 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $215,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.