ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $59,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $348.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.92 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.