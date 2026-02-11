ING Groep NV Has $35.80 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

ING Groep NV raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 699.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,100 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Lyft by 44.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lyft by 316.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 92.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 6,578 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $148,333.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,573. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,570.70. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zephirin Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

