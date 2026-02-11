Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $43.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,374 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after buying an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after buying an additional 406,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,110,000 after buying an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $302.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $303.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.16 and a 200 day moving average of $291.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

