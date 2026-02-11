Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 213,818 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 213,818 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $154,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $1.00 vs. ~$0.96 consensus and revenue $969.8M vs. ~$950M, driven by margin strength. Read More.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

