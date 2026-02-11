Linde PLC $LIN is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 5.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $906,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $3,098,772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,755,000 after acquiring an additional 185,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,605,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $460.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.31. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

