Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,006 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,200,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 758,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 682,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 593,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FTSL opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.