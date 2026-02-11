Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF $FGDL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 741,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,333,000.

Get Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF alerts:

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Stock Performance

FGDL stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.