Citius Oncology (CTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect Citius Oncology to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Citius Oncology Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Citius Oncology stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Citius Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citius Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the third quarter valued at $15,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Citius Oncology Company Profile

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

