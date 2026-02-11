Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5040 per share and revenue of $5.0253 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 11.3%
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Key Koninklijke Philips News
Here are the key news stories impacting Koninklijke Philips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong market reaction: Philips reported better-than-expected Q4 results and commentary that the outlook implies upside, triggering a strong intraday rally. Philips shares jump 6% after Q4 beat, guidance seen implying upside
- Positive Sentiment: Ambitious 2026–2028 targets and Capital Markets Day details: Philips set mid-single-digit sales CAGR and mid-teens adjusted EBITA margin targets, highlighted productivity savings, a proposed 2025 dividend and a plan to drive profitable growth — all supportive of higher future profitability. Philips delivers full year 2025 … announces 2026-2028 targets at Capital Markets Day
- Positive Sentiment: Large EU research grant for neurosurgery innovation: Philips will coordinate the SEISMIC consortium and received EUR 23.5M in IHI funding to develop minimally invasive brain treatments — a multi-year R&D program that strengthens the company’s long-term innovation pipeline. SEISMIC consortium secures EUR 23.5 million IHI grant …
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow improvements: Q4 gross profit and operating profit rose materially and operating cash flow improved, supporting the company’s margin-story even as EPS dynamics were mixed. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up, Operating Profit Surges but EPS Falls
- Neutral Sentiment: Proposed re-appointment of CEO Roy Jakobs: The board is proposing to re-appoint Jakobs, signaling continuity in leadership as Philips executes its mid-term plan. Philips proposes to re-appoint CEO Roy Jakobs
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: Bank of America kept a Hold rating, noting upgraded mid?term framework but warning of near-term earnings risks — a cautionary view that may cap upside until execution is visible. Philips: Strong Momentum and Upgraded Mid-Term Framework, But Near-Term Earnings Risks Justify a Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and net income dropped sharply year-over-year despite operating improvement: Reported diluted EPS and net income fell significantly YoY, which may prompt scrutiny on one-off items, tax/financing impacts or legacy charges that impair near-term earnings quality. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up, Operating Profit Surges but EPS Falls
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,514 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,000,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.
