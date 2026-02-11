Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5040 per share and revenue of $5.0253 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,514 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,000,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

